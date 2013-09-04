STOCKHOLM, Sept 4 Scandinavian airline SAS said on Wednesday it was on track to make a profit for its fiscal year 2012/13 after inking a pre-tax profit for the third quarter.

For the May-July period, the airline posted a profit before tax and non-recurring items of 973 million Swedish crowns compared to a profit of 497 million in the same period a year ago.

Including one-off costs, the company posted a pretax profit of 1.12 billion crowns compared to 726 million a year-ago.

"Provided that no significant unforeseen event occurs in our business environment, the SAS Group will achieve an EBIT margin in excess of 3 percent and positive income before tax, EBT, for the full year 2012/2013," it said. (Reporting by Stockholm newsroom)