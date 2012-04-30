STOCKHOLM, April 30 Airline SAS said on
Monday it had agreed to sell six properties at airports in
Sweden for a total value of 1.775 billion crowns ($264.04
million).
The loss-making airline, due to unveil its first-quarter
results on Thursday, said the deal with state-owned airports
operator Swedavia would generate capital gains of about 350
million crowns to be booked during the second quarter.
The properties being sold at Stockholm's main airport
Arlanda, Landvetter in Gothenburg and Malmo's Sturup comprise
mainly hangers, workshops, warehouses and offices, SAS said in a
statement.
SAS said it had also signed a lease agreement with Swedavia
and that the annual cost for the lease agreement was neutral,
compared with ownership of the properties.
"The transaction is part of our 4Excellence strategy, in
which we focus on the core business, while releasing capital and
strengthening our financial preparedness," said Benny Zakrisson,
Executive Vice President Infrastructure and M&A.
($1 = 6.7224 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Niklas Pollard, editing by Patrick Lannin)