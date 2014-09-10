* Q3 pretax profit 756 mln SEK vs poll forecast 650 mln
* SAS repeats potential for full-year pretax profit
(Adds details, background)
STOCKHOLM, Sept 10 Scandinavian airline SAS
reported a smaller than expected fall in quarterly
earnings on Wednesday, boosted by cost cuts, and reiterated it
has the potential to post a full-year pretax profit.
The firm said fiscal third quarter pretax earnings fell to
756 million Swedish crowns ($106 million) from 1.18 billion in
the same period last year, beating the 650 million predicted in
a Reuters poll of analysts.
"This result reflects a market under continued intense price
pressure. However, the high passenger growth shows that our
strategy is generating effects," SAS Chief Executive Rickard
Gustafson said, adding the number of passengers had increased by
more than 700,000 compared with the same quarter last year.
SAS, 50 percent owned by Sweden, Denmark and Norway, has
been struggling for years with overcapacity and competition from
budget carriers such as Ryanair and Norwegian.
SAS repeated there was potential to post positive earnings
before tax for the 2013/2014 fiscal year, including a positive
effect from changed pension reporting and excluding
restructuring costs.
After broad restructuring, SAS posted its first annual
pretax profit since 2007 in the 2012/13 fiscal year. SAS' fiscal
year runs from November to October.
(1 US dollar = 7.1148 Swedish crown)
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Mark Potter)