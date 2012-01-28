STOCKHOLM Jan 28 Scandinavian airline SAS
said it would take a writedown of 1.7 billion crowns
($250.50 million)related to its holding in Spaniar, which ceased
operations late on Friday.
SAS, half owned by the governments of Sweden, Norway and
Denmark, said its 10.9 percent stake in Spanair had already been
written down to zero in the company's books before the airline
stopped flying.
"Due to the situation in Spanair, SAS has decided to make a
writedown of the outstanding debt and receivables on Spanair of
approximately 165 million euros ($216.7 million) as well as a
reserve of 28 million euros in guarantees and costs," SAS said
in a statement.
The airline did not say when the writedown would be taken.
SAS has for years been struggling with cut-price rivals and
an aged fleet of planes and has not made a full-year profit
since 2007.
But years of efficiency measures have started to bear fruit
and the airline aimed at getting back to pretax profit in 2011.
However, the downturn has made this more difficult and CEO
Rickard Gustafson said earlier this month that profit in 2011
would be marginal.
SAS said in its statement it saw a "positive result before
non-recurring items for the full year 2011."
($1 = 6.7865 Swedish crowns)
($1 = 0.7615 euros)
(Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Ed Lane)