STOCKHOLM May 8 A Russian spy plane flew
dangerously close to an SAS passenger plane en route
from Copenhagen to Rome earlier this year, a SAS spokeswoman
said, confirming a report by Swedish television on Thursday.
The incident took place over international waters between
Denmark and Sweden in the Baltic sea on March 3, Swedish
television reported.
SAS spokeswoman Trine Kromann said the Russian military
reconaissance aircraft had come within approximately 90 metres
of the SAS plane, which was carrying 132 passengers, forcing its
pilot to quickly change altitude.
"It was a serious incident, she said, adding SAS pilots had
seen an increasing number of such reconnaissance aircraft in the
air around that time.
