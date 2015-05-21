* Six Norwegian pilots go on strike, more than 300 may
follow
* Company agrees new collective agreement with Swedish
pilots
* Shares rise 2.6 pct
STOCKHOLM/OSLO, May 21 Scandinavian airline SAS
struck a deal with its Swedish pilots' union on
Thursday over staffing but failed to reach an accord with around
300 pilots in Norway, raising the risk of major conflict at the
top Nordic carrier.
The deal averted imminent industrial action by 400 Swedish
pilots that would have grounded hundreds of flights. However,
six Norwegian SAS pilots went on strike on Thursday and more
will join in the coming days unless the parties resolve their
differences, the Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions (LO)
said.
SAS cancelled 110 flights on Wednesday as a precaution ahead
of a potential strike in Sweden but said services should be back
to normal by Thursday afternoon.
Facing tough competition from low-cost rivals such as
Ryanair and Norwegian Air Shuttle, the carrier
is asking for more flexibility in its operations and a uniform
set of collective agreements in Norway, Sweden and Denmark.
SAS pilots opposed a collective agreement that increased the
airline's ability to adapt staffing levels to seasonal swings in
demand.
Talks with the Swedish pilots association SPF had run past
two deadlines before a deal was reached.
"It has been a very long process and we are now satisfied
with the new agreement which will secure job opportunities for
our members," SPF Chairman Peter Larsson said in a statement.
The airline has now reached collective agreements with three
out of four pilots' unions, including a smaller Norwegian union.
The LO union, however, said it was considering how quickly
to escalate the conflict, but did not give details of its
demands.
A source close to the Norwegian talks told Reuters there
were currently no negotiations taking place.
Another 13 Norwegian pilots plan to go on strike in the next
two days and the rest of around 310 Norway-based pilots could
follow shortly afterwards, Norway's state mediator said.
ONE-YEAR DEAL
Shares in SAS were up 2.6 percent by 1227 GMT. A strike by
more than Swedish 400 pilots would have resulted in around 270
flights being cancelled, affecting about 25,000 passengers, SAS
said.
SAS, part-owned by the governments of Sweden, Denmark and
Norway, said in a statement the new agreement with Swedish
pilots, which covers all aspects of work, including pay, working
hours, staffing flexibility through the year, would be valid for
one year from May 21.
"We hope to return to normal traffic in Sweden as soon as
possible," the firm said in a statement.
In March, pilots at budget carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle
staged an 11-day strike before reaching an agreement with
management over pay, benefits and work hours.
