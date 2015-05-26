OSLO May 26 A small strike among pilots at
Scandinavian airline SAS continued for a sixth day on
Tuesday and may escalate on short notice, a spokesman for the
striking staff said.
The industrial action so far included only 17 pilots but
around 300 more, or 20 percent of the airline's total, could go
on strike unless the dispute over work hours and other
conditions is resolved.
"There has been no contact between the parties," Rune
Sundland of Norsk Cockpitforbund, a part of the Norwegian
Confederation of Trade Unions (LO), told Reuters. "An escalation
is continuously being considered."
A handful of flights were cancelled over the weekend due to
the strike. On Tuesday there were no interruptions, but a
long-haul round trip from Oslo to New York and back has been
taken off the schedule for Wednesday, a SAS spokesman said.
Facing tough competition from low-cost rivals such as
Ryanair and Norwegian Air Shuttle, SAS has
persuaded unions representing 80 percent of its pilots to grant
it more flexibility in its operations and a uniform set of
collective agreements in Norway, Sweden and Denmark.
