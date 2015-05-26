OSLO May 26 A small strike among pilots at Scandinavian airline SAS continued for a sixth day on Tuesday and may escalate on short notice, a spokesman for the striking staff said.

The industrial action so far included only 17 pilots but around 300 more, or 20 percent of the airline's total, could go on strike unless the dispute over work hours and other conditions is resolved.

"There has been no contact between the parties," Rune Sundland of Norsk Cockpitforbund, a part of the Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions (LO), told Reuters. "An escalation is continuously being considered."

A handful of flights were cancelled over the weekend due to the strike. On Tuesday there were no interruptions, but a long-haul round trip from Oslo to New York and back has been taken off the schedule for Wednesday, a SAS spokesman said.

Facing tough competition from low-cost rivals such as Ryanair and Norwegian Air Shuttle, SAS has persuaded unions representing 80 percent of its pilots to grant it more flexibility in its operations and a uniform set of collective agreements in Norway, Sweden and Denmark. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)