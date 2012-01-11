* SAS says yields remain under pressure

* Says premium bookings weaker than last year

By Simon Johnson

STOCKHOLM, Jan 11 Struggling Scandinavian airline SAS, the subject of renewed rumours it will be bought by a rival, posted falling traffic numbers in December and faces another tough year in 2012 due to the global downturn.

SAS said its group traffic fell 1.4 percent in December due to fewer passengers on intercontinental flights. Unit revenues for November, the latest figures available, fell 1.5 percent.

The airline, fighting for years to bring its costs down and streamline its organisation, said unit revenues would be under even greater pressure in December.

It said that while overall market growth remained good, premium bookings going into 2012 were weaker than last year.

"I would say that it is not a very optimistic reading you get from the numbers today," said Handelsbanken analyst Dan Togo Jensen.

He said that SAS's goal of a return to profit in 2011 may have proven tough and that 2012 would be another difficult year for the airline.

"Right now I do not factor in another loss in 2012 ... but the risks definitely are increasing with traffic numbers heading in this direction," he said.

This week rumours resurfaced that the airline, which hasn't made a profit since 2007, will be bought by a rival.

But with SAS still restructuring, jet fuel prices surging and prospects for the market dim, prospective buyers may want to wait until the airline proves it can be profitable.

Shares in SAS were up 1.65 percent at 1052 GMT, retreating from gains earlier in the day made on a newspaper report in a Danish media that SAS would soon reveal a deal to deepen its cooperation with Singapore Airlines. (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)