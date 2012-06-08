STOCKHOLM, June 8 Loss-making Scandinavian
airline SAS reported on Friday a 4.2 percent rise in
passenger traffic in May and said market growth was good, but
unpredictable.
The airline, half-owned by the governments of Sweden, Norway
and Denmark, said its passenger load factor rose by 1.9
percentage units in May to 75.3 percent.
"The response to market campaigns is still good and forward
booking levels are well above last year's level, but premium
bookings are weaker on certain routes," the group said in a
statement.
"Overall, the market growth continues to be good, but
remains unpredictable due to added capacity in certain markets,
risk in the global economy and continued high jet fuel prices,"
it added, saying this added uncertainty to the yield outlook.
The currency adjusted yield -- or revenue per unit -- fell
3.4 percent from a year ago in April, the latest month for which
figures are available.
(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)