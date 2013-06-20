HONG KONG, June 20 Hong Kong-based cosmetic
retailer Sa Sa International Holdings Ltd posted a
19.7 percent rise in net profit for the year ended March, buoyed
by strong demand from mainland Chinese tourists.
Sa Sa, which has a market value of nearly $3 billion,
reported a profit of HK$825.6 million ($106.44 million) for the
year ended in March.
That was up from HK$689.7 million a year earlier and in line
with an average analyst forecast of HK$825 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sa Sa, which competes with smaller rival Bonjour Holdings
Ltd, said revenue rose 19.7 percent to HK$7.7 billion
from HK$6.4 billion a year ago.
Its gross profit margin increased to 46.4 percent from 45.2
percent.
($1 = 7.7562 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)