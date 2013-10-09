Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Oct 9 Sa Sa International Holdings Ltd
* Says retail sales up 11 percent y/y during China National Day Golden Week (Oct 1-7)
* Sa Sa says sales was lower than expectations as Hong Kong faces more competition from other tourist destinations Source text in English: link.reuters.com/myz63v Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: