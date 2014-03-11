JOHANNESBURG, March 11 Sasfin Holdings Ltd : * Headline earnings per ordinary share up 12% to 222 cents * Headline earnings up 10% to R70,4 million * Dividends per ordinary share up 9% to 65 cents * Credit loss ratio up 40 bps to 80 bps * Deposits up 50% to R2,7 billion * Total gross loans and advances up 21% to R3,8 billion * Total funding base up 35% to R5,4 billion * Group capital adequacy down by 500 bps to 24% (December 2012: 29%) * The group expects similar levels of business activity in the second half of