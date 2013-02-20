BRIEF-Sussex Bancorp files for mixed shelf of up to $75 mln
* Sussex Bancorp files for mixed shelf of up to $75 million – sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 20 The Canadian Province of Saskatchewan on Wednesday sold C$200 million ($196 million) of debt in a reopening of an existing issue due Feb. 3, 2042, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The 3.400 percent debt was priced at 98.2600 to yield 3.496 percent, or 84 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.
The total amount now outstanding is C$800 million ($784.3 million).
The lead manager on the sale was the investment dealer arm of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.
* Sussex Bancorp files for mixed shelf of up to $75 million – sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DALLAS, May 31 Exxon Mobil Corp's chief executive said on Wednesday the company would reconsider how it communicates the risks its faces from climate change after shareholders approved a measure calling for increased transparency.