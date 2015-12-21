WINNIPEG, Manitoba Dec 21 New rules for buying
farmland in Saskatchewan, Canada's biggest wheat- and
canola-growing province, will take effect Jan. 4, and toughen
its ban on pension plans investing, the provincial government
said on Monday.
The changes make more explicit an existing ban on pension
plans and trusts from buying land and continue to limit
purchases of more than 10 acres to Canadian residents and
corporations that are 100 percent Canadian-owned.
Saskatchewan's farmland has long been attractive to foreign
investors, with values rising even as prices ease in other
fertile areas like the U.S. state of Iowa.
Although pension plans were banned from ownership before the
latest rules, the Saskatchewan Farm Land Security Board still
allowed Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) to buy
115,000 acres in 2013 on the basis that its corporate structure
was unique, touching off calls to close loopholes.
Changes to Saskatchewan's farmland law are in sync with the
views of the province's residents, whom the government consulted
earlier this year, said Agriculture Minister Lyle Stewart.
But CPPIB, in a letter to Stewart and Saskatchewan Premier
Brad Wall earlier this year, said that a diverse set of
investors provides stability and liquidity.
The province's farmland values rose 19 percent in 2014, the
fastest rate among Canadian provinces, according to Farm Credit
Canada.
They have risen every year since 2002 and keeping farms in
local hands has been a passionate political issue in the
province.
The Saskatchewan Party government passed the amendments to
its Farm Security Act in November.
