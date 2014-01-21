Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Sasken Communication Technologies (SKCT.NS) rose as much as 10.7 percent to hit their highest since October 2010 after the company announced a special dividend.

The firm, which provides telecommunication software services, said on Tuesday its board declared a special dividend of 22.50 rupees per share.

This would be in addition to a special dividend of 2.50 rupees per share declared in October 2013, the company said.

At 12:26 p.m., shares in Sasken were up 6.8 percent at 209.20 rupees.

(Reporting by Indulal P)