June 9 Sasol Ltd :

* Sasol and Ineos reach final investment decision on high density polyethylene joint venture

* 50/50 joint venture will produce 470 kilotons per annum of bimodal HDPE using innovene(TM)s process technology licensed from Ineos Technologies

* Ethylene required for production of HDPE will be supplied by Sasol and Ineos in proportion to their respective ownership positions

* Plant start-up is expected in 2016 calendar year.

* Ineos will operate HDPE plant at its battleground manufacturing complex in Laporte

* Because plant will be debt financed, investment decision is conditional on achieving financial close