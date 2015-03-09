JOHANNESBURG, March 9 South African petrochemicals group Sasol could expand its $8.9 billion cracker project in Louisiana, depending on market conditions, its chief executive said on Monday.

"Because of the volatility in the market, other things may feature. For example, more cracking capacity versus GTL (gas-to-liquids)," chief executive David Constable told Reuters after the company announced interim results.

Sasol is going ahead with its cracker, which takes ethane, a component of natural gas, and turns it into ethylene, used in the manufacture of plastic products. But it has delayed the final investment decision on the GTL plant in Louisiana, which will cost up to $14 billion, because of the low oil price. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)