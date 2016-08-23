(Adds details)
Aug 23 Petrochemicals company Sasol Ltd
on Tuesday raised the price tag of its U.S. ethane cracker
project to $11 billion from $8.9 billion, in line with an
estimate it flagged to the market in June.
* Project is under construction near Lake Charles, Louisiana
adjacent to Sasol's existing chemical operations.
* An independent third party review of the estimate has been
carried out.
* Detailed review has confirmed that the total capital cost
for the project is expected to be $11 billion, which includes
site infrastructure and utility improvements. This is an
increase of $2.1 bln from its original estimate in October 2014.
* Sasol says there has been a significant increase in costs
due to much more ground works required to establish the site
compared to what was estimated previously.
* The total labour cost is expected to increase by around
$670 million.
* There have been weather delays over the site construction
period.
* Cash savings that have been achieved from company's low
oil price response plan, and cost savings resulting from a
business performance enhancement programme, are both well ahead
of previously communicated targets
* As of June 30, capital expenditure on LCCP was $4.8 bln,
and the overall project completion was around 50 pct
* The schedule for LCCP remains same as communicated on June
6.
* The first, linear low-density polyethylene unit is
expected to achieve beneficial operation in second half of
calendar year 2018
* An impairment of $65 mln has been recognised for the 2016
financial year pertaining to the low-density polyethylene unit.
