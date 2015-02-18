BRIEF-Surgery Partners to acquire National Surgical Healthcare for about $760 mln
* Surgery partners to acquire national surgical healthcare from Irving place capital
JOHANNESBURG Feb 18 South Africa's petrochemicals group Sasol has changed its dividend policy as part of a cash saving programme in response to lower oil prices, it said on Wednesday.
"In the context of a low oil price environment, the group's earnings will be negatively impacted. The current macroeconomic conditions have therefore necessitated a reassessment of the company's progressive dividend policy," Sasol said in a statement. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by James Macharia)
* qtrly average daily volume of metals contracts traded on lme 607,251 lots versus 636,518 lots a year ago