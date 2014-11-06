CAPE TOWN Nov 6 South African petrochemicals group Sasol expects full production at a gas-to-liquids plant in Nigeria it is developing with Chevron by mid-2015, a senior official said on Thursday.

The Escravos GTL plant in the Niger Delta has suffered multiple delays and its development cost has soared from an initial $2.5 billion to around $10 billion, industry experts say. It is expected to produce 33,200 barrels per day of fuel.

The plant is jointly owned by the Nigerian state energy company NNPC and Chevron, which uses Sasol's GTL technology. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Joe Brock)