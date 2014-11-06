Virtu Financial to buy KCG Holdings for about $1.4 bln
April 20 Virtu Financial Inc said it would buy rival trading firm KCG Holdings Inc for about $1.4 billion in cash.
CAPE TOWN Nov 6 South African petrochemicals group Sasol expects full production at a gas-to-liquids plant in Nigeria it is developing with Chevron by mid-2015, a senior official said on Thursday.
The Escravos GTL plant in the Niger Delta has suffered multiple delays and its development cost has soared from an initial $2.5 billion to around $10 billion, industry experts say. It is expected to produce 33,200 barrels per day of fuel.
The plant is jointly owned by the Nigerian state energy company NNPC and Chevron, which uses Sasol's GTL technology. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Joe Brock)
April 20 Virtu Financial Inc said it would buy rival trading firm KCG Holdings Inc for about $1.4 billion in cash.
* Nautilus Minerals Inc - Private placement of an aggregate of 11.2 million common shares of company at an issue price of c$0.239 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: