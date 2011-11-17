GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares encouraged by Wall St record, await Fed outlook
* Fed considered certain to raise rates, focus on future plans
JOHANNESBURG Nov 17 South African petrochemicals group Sasol plans to build a 140 MW gas-to-power plant in Mozambique, with first power from the project coming in late 2013, Henri Loubser, Sasol New Energy Managing Director, said on Thursday.
Loubser said at a company presentation the plant will be a joint venture with a local power utility and power will be mostly used for the Mozambican market.
Sasol, the world's top maker of motor fuel from coal, has increasingly been diversifying into chemicals, gas and clean energy projects to better position itself in the low-carbon power sector.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)
* Fed considered certain to raise rates, focus on future plans
The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. The Times * Ineos has set out a plan to spend about 2 billion euros ($2.24 billion) ramping up its chemical processing capacity across Europe. (http://bit.ly/2rp5Pxt) * Petropavlovsk shareholders should reject attempts by three rebel investors to overhaul the board of the Russian gold miner, leading advisory gro