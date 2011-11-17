JOHANNESBURG Nov 17 South African petrochemicals group Sasol plans to build a 140 MW gas-to-power plant in Mozambique, with first power from the project coming in late 2013, Henri Loubser, Sasol New Energy Managing Director, said on Thursday.

Loubser said at a company presentation the plant will be a joint venture with a local power utility and power will be mostly used for the Mozambican market.

Sasol, the world's top maker of motor fuel from coal, has increasingly been diversifying into chemicals, gas and clean energy projects to better position itself in the low-carbon power sector.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)