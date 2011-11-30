* Company said in Oct may divest in face of sanctions
* Sasol has U.S. listing so must abide by SEC rules
* Move not directly related to unrest this week
(Adds background, quote, details)
JOHANNESBURG, NOV 30 - South African petrochemicals
group Sasol said on Wednesday it had entered talks to
potentially divest from its operations in Iran, a move already
flagged in October.
Sasol had said in a filing to the U.S Securities and
Exchange Commission last month that there was a possible risk
that sanctions may be imposed on the company by the United
States, the European Union and the United Nations as a result of
its investments in Iran.
This would stem from sanctions on Iran over its nuclear
programme, which Tehran says is for peaceful purposes but the
United States and its allies fear is aimed at producing nuclear
weapons. Sasol has a stock market listing in New York.
"We previously announced our intention to review our
investment in Iran and we have subsequently entered into
discussions to potentially divest our stake in Arya Sasol
Polymers Company," chief financial officer Christine Ramon
said in a statement.
Sasol has a 50 percent stake in Arya Sasol Polymer company,
a joint venture with Pars Petrochemical Company of Iran. The
venture produces ethylene and polyethylene, which are used in
the production of plastics.
Britain began evacuating diplomatic staff from Iran on
Wednesday and warned of serious consquences for the Iranian
government, one day after protesters stormed the British Embassy
in the most violent incident yet as relations rapidly
deteriorate.
Britain last week banned all its financial institutions from
any dealings with Iran, including its central bank, after a
report by the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency
suggested Iran may have worked on developing a nuclear arsenal.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing By Marius Bosch)