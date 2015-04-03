JOHANNESBURG, April 3 South African
petrochemicals group Sasol said on Friday that 22
current and former employees had submitted a civil claim against
its mining unit regarding illnesses allegedly contracted while
they worked for the company.
"We are currently assessing the lawsuit," said Sasol
spokesman Alex Anderson.
"While we cannot provide further comment as the legal
process is underway, Sasol Mining takes the protection of the
health and safety of our employees and the employees of service
providers very seriously," he said.
Sasol Mining produces about 40 million tonnes of coal a year
in South Africa, most of which is used in the process to convert
the fossil fuel into synthetic fuel and chemicals.
Anderson said the lawsuit was filed on behalf of the
employees by Richard Spoor, whose legal battle against a South
African asbestos mining company led to a $100 million settlement
in 2003.
Spoor has also pursued claims on behalf of miners against
South Africa's gold mining industry over the lung disease
silicosis, caused by the inhalation of tiny particles of silica
dust from gold-bearing rocks over many years without adequate
protection.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by David Holmes)