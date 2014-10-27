JOHANNESBURG Oct 27 South African
petrochemicals group Sasol has taken the final
investment decision on an $8.1 billion ethane cracker it plans
to build in Louisiana, the company said on Monday.
A cracker converts ethane taken from natural gas into
ethylene, the basic building block for the manufacture of
plastics and chemicals.
The ethane cracker will eventually produce 1.5 million tons
of ethylene annually.
"Approximately 90 percent of the cracker's ethylene output
will be converted into a diverse slate of commodity and
high-margin specialty chemicals for markets in which Sasol has a
strong position," Sasol said.
Sasol said Fluor Technip Integrated, a joint venture between
Fluor Corporation and Technip, had been
selected "as the primary engineering, procurement, and
construction management contractor for this project."
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Greg Mahlich)