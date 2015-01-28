BRIEF-Colonial Q1 net profit up 42 pct YoY
* Q1 net profit 16 million euros ($17.5 million) versus 11 million euros year ago
(Corrects to show project in Louisiana is gas to liquid)
JOHANNESBURG Jan 28 South African petrochemicals group Sasol on Wednesday said it would delay investment decision in its gas-to-liquid project in Louisiana, in response to low global oil prices.
In a statement, the company also said it would identify other opportunities to cut costs over the next 30 months. (Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)
* Trust has successfully priced a New Australian Dollar Medium Term Note issue of A$110 million unsecured fixed medium term notes