(Corrects to show project in Louisiana is gas to liquid)

JOHANNESBURG Jan 28 South African petrochemicals group Sasol on Wednesday said it would delay investment decision in its gas-to-liquid project in Louisiana, in response to low global oil prices.

In a statement, the company also said it would identify other opportunities to cut costs over the next 30 months.