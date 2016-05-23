May 23 System and Application Technologies Inc. :

* Says 3.5 billion won worth of its 10th convertible bonds have been converted into 2,374,491 shares of the company at 1,474 won per share, as of May 23

* Listing date of June 3 for the new shares

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/X6l1tU

