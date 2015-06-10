DUBAI, June 10 Saudi Aramco Total Refining and Petrochemical Company (SATORP) said on Wednesday it had obtained a 2 billion riyal ($533.33 million)loan from the state-affiliated Saudi Industrial Development Fund.

The company said it expected to draw the 7.5 year loan in a single disbursement on or around August 28. Satorp, a 400,000 barrel per day refinery, is a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and Total. ($1 = 3.7500 riyals) (Reporting By Tom Arnold)