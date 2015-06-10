UPDATE 2-German parties joust over Macron's euro plans
* Gabriel accuses Schaeuble of trying to torpedo Macron plans
DUBAI, June 10 Saudi Aramco Total Refining and Petrochemical Company (SATORP) said on Wednesday it had obtained a 2 billion riyal ($533.33 million)loan from the state-affiliated Saudi Industrial Development Fund.
The company said it expected to draw the 7.5 year loan in a single disbursement on or around August 28. Satorp, a 400,000 barrel per day refinery, is a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and Total. ($1 = 3.7500 riyals) (Reporting By Tom Arnold)
* Gabriel accuses Schaeuble of trying to torpedo Macron plans
LAGOS, May 10 Talks between the Nigerian arm of Abu Dhabi's Etisalat and its lenders to renegotiate the terms of a $1.2 billion loan are continuing and progress has been made, the company said on Wednesday.