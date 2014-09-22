Sept 22 Foshan Saturday Shoes Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 217.7 million yuan (35.47 million US dollar) in private placement of shares

* Says its shares have resumed trading on Sept 22

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1moGnzT; bit.ly/1DrL69n

(1 US dollar = 6.1381 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)