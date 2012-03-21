US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
March 21 Indian software services company Mahindra Satyam agreed to merge with its parent Tech Mahindra Ltd, the two companies said in separate statements on Wednesday.
Shareholders will get one share of Tech Mahindra for 8.5 shares of Satyam, the companies said.
Satyam was sold in April 2009 to Tech Mahindra, a unit of Mahindra & Mahindra, after the founder of the Hyderabad-based company admitted to one of the largest accounting frauds in India.
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.