BANGALORE Aug 2 India's Satyam Computer
Services Ltd, which is in the process of a merger with
parent Tech Mahindra Ltd, reported an 56.4 percent
rise in quarterly profit, beating expectations after winning
orders including a key contract from a metals and finance
company.
Profits for the first quarter ended June 30 rose to 3.52
billion rupees ($63.1 million) from 2.25 billion rupees in the
year-earlier period, Satyam said in a statement. That compares
with analysts' estimate of 2.7 billion rupees, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Billionaire Anand Mahindra had purchased Satyam in a
government-sponsored sale in 2009 after the founder of the
Hyderabad-based company admitted to one of India's largest
accounting frauds.
Mahindra is seeking to create a consolidated IT services
powerhouse by merging Satyam and Tech Mahindra, which provide
software services to clients mostly in the United States, Europe
and Australia.
Tech Mahindra, which owns close to 43 percent of Satyam, is
offering one share in itself for every 8.5 shares of Satyam to
absorb the company, they said in March.
Shares of Satyam, valued at about $1.8 billion, have risen
almost 30 percent this year, compared with a 7.6 percent fall in
the sector index dragged down by Infosys.
Last month, Infosys, which has lost about one-fifth of its
market value this year, had cut its sales growth forecast for
the current fiscal year.
Top-ranked Tata Consultancy Services, however, beat
estimates and said it expected to beat the industry export
revenue growth forecast of 11-14 percent by an industry
lobby.
($1 = 55.78 rupees)
