* Seven activists either taken to court or being
investigated
* Activists say charges related to human rights activities
* Activists expect no change under new Minister of Interior
By Asma Alsharif
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Aug 8 Saudi Arabian
authorities are deploying a range of judicial methods to stifle
the country's pro-democracy and human rights campaigners in a
crackdown on dissent that includes jail terms and travel bans,
according to activists.
Some rights defenders who have been held for years without
trial had been presented to court in recent months in cases that
demonstrate a change in the process of dealing with political
prisoners, activists and lawyers told Reuters.
They said seven rights advocates, including professors and
lawyers, had been investigated in the past five months and 20
had been banned from travel. Four of those investigated are
facing trial while one has been sentenced to four years in jail.
"I believe that these trials come in the context of the
suppression of the human rights movement," Abdullah al-Hamid, a
former professor on trial on charges of inciting the public told
Reuters. "Instead of introducing reforms to move away from
police coercion, the government is putting activists on trial."
Two of the cases had been presented in specialised criminal
courts, which were set up to deal with terrorism and security
related issues. Their charges range from tarnishing the
country's reputation and questioning the independence of its
judiciary to owning illegal books.
A spokesman for the Justice Ministry declined to comment on
the cases. A spokesman for the Interior Ministry could not
immediately comment on accusations the government was cracking
down on activists.
However, government supporters have previously accused
activists of furthering the agenda of radical Islamists by
pursuing changes that they fear could destabilise the U.S. ally.
The activists represent groups that have called for the
conservative Islamic kingdom to become a constitutional monarchy
with an elected parliament and have charged the government with
human rights abuses including wrongful detention and torture.
The Saudi Interior Ministry says there are no political
prisoners in the kingdom and the government-linked Human Rights
Commission said this month it had not found any cases of Saudi
prisoners being hurt in custody.
The Gulf monarchy and world's top oil exporter has a low
tolerance for public dissent. The kingdom has no codified legal
system and most top government jobs are held by high ranking
royals.
Saudi Arabia has avoided the kind of civil unrest that
toppled leaders across the region last year after it announced
massive social spending packages and issued a religious edict
banning public demonstrations.
King Abdullah has pushed some economic and social reforms in
his seven-year reign, including cautious moves to improve the
position of women and religious minorities, but he has left the
political system untouched.
NEW MINISTER
Activists had previously said the late interior minister,
Crown Prince Nayef, was the leading proponent of a tough line
against dissent and that a petition they signed against his
appointment as crown prince in March had prompted renewed
scrutiny of their work.
However, they say they are doubtful that the new Interior
Minister, Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz, appointed after Nayef died
in June, will adopt a more lenient position.
"In this country they are not willing to make concessions,"
said Mohammad al-Qahtani, an activist facing trial on charges of
"implanting the seeds of sedition and division" and challenging
officials, among 11 other charges listed in a court document
viewed by Reuters.
"The minister has done nothing and I believe he will not do
anything to change that in the future until there is pressure
from the people," he said.
While the new round of trials was seen as a setback by some,
Saudi political analyst Khalid al-Dakhil said the fact that
activists were being investigated or tried rather than being
jailed without charge was a positive step for the rights
movement.
"That's an improvement. It is part of the political process.
First there were detentions with no charges or a trial. Now
there are trials taking place... For me this means the process
to recognise the legitimacy of demonstrations is moving
forward," Dakhil said.
MOUNTING PRESSURE
Mukhlef al-Shammari, a human rights defender and writer,
said that he was put on trial four months ago after being
detained for two years on account of "annoying others".
He told Reuters by telephone that he was now facing charges
including attempting to "tarnish the country's reputation",
praising a "Christian prince" - after he wrote an article
lauding a humanitarian deed by Britain's Prince William - and
expressing condolence for the death of a Christian.
A Justice Ministry spokesman declined comment on the case.
In April a court in the capital Riyadh sentenced Mohammed
al-Bajadi, a prominent rights campaigner who was held for one
year without charges after voicing support for families of
prisoners demonstrating for the release of jailed relatives, to
four years in prison.