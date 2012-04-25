(Repeats to add dropped word in first paragraph)
JEDDAH, April 25 Saudi Arabia will clear new
carriers for takeoff in September, the kingdom's aviation
authority said on Wednesday, granting airline licenses for the
right to operate both local and international flights.
Khalid al-Khaibary, the spokesman for General Authority for
Civil Aviation (GACA), said 14 companies had applied for
licenses and the government had yet to decide on how many
carriers it would authorize.
"The requests for proposals will be handed toward the end of
May with a deadline to receive bids by the end of August.
Winners will be awarded licenses in September," Khaibary told
Reuters by telephone.
National carrier Saudi Airlines and budget airline National
Air Services (NAS) now serve a domestic market of around 27
million people.
But with a price cap on domestic flights, private airlines
have struggled with their profit margins. In 2010, a third
carrier, Sama Airlines, was forced to suspend its operations.
Saudi Airlines, which is undergoing a slow privatisation
process, receives fuel at subsidized prices unlike private
carriers, allowing it to offset the limits of the ticket cost
ceiling.
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Amran Abocar)