RIYADH Oct 28 Saudi Arabia's first and only
budget airline, flynas, has suspended long-haul flights because
profits on the routes did not meet expectations, chief executive
Raja Azmi said on Tuesday.
"We had some issues from a financial standpoint in terms of
the profitability of some of the routes..." Azmi told Reuters by
telephone.
"We have taken a stand that we are suspending - not stopping
- those routes for the moment and will relook at the whole
situation again." He added that he could not yet say when
long-haul flights might resume.
A statement posted on the airline's website said: "flynas
has suspended all long-haul flight services on its Global Flight
Routes Program, including all flights to London Gatwick."
In April this year, flynas said its growth strategy would
focus on developing long-haul flights to five or six new
destinations including London, Manchester, Kuala Lumpur and
Jakarta, using the Red Sea city of Jeddah as a hub.
The airline, 37 percent owned by Saudi investment firm
Kingdom Holding and the rest by National Airline
Services Holding, said it expected to grow at least 20 percent
annually and turn profitable in 2014 after seven years of losses
since it was founded.
Azmi said on Tuesday that the carrier would now focus on
expanding its short-haul services, and might look at a different
model for long-haul flights at a later date.
All passengers who had booked flights on long-haul routes
will be fully refunded or alternative flight arrangements on
other airlines will be made on their behalf, flynas said.
Azmi said the costs of this would be manageable and the
airline now expected to break even "probably next year".
The airline said it currently operated 950 weekly flights
from Saudi Arabia to 25 domestic and regional destinations. In
2013, it carried 3.3 million passengers.
