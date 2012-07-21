JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, July 21 Qatar Airways,
Bahrain Air and Gulf Air are among the firms in
pre-qualified consortia bidding for a new airline license in
Saudi Arabia, an official from the General Authority for Civil
Aviation (GACA) with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on
Saturday.
This month GACA said 14 companies had applied for licenses
to operate domestic and international flights in the country,
seven of which have been short-listed.
The list of the seven pre-qualified consortia also includes
Chinese firm HNA, The Islamic Development Bank (IDB), Nesma
Holding, and Falcon Express.
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif)