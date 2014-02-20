DUBAI Feb 20 Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia)
has secured a loan worth 7 billion riyals ($1.9 billion) from a
consortium of banks to fund its plane deliveries and growth
plans, the company's director-general said.
The loan, which will finance the delivery of the next 17
aircraft on order for the carrier, is with a group of local and
international banks led by Saudi Arabia's Samba Financial Group
, Khalid bin Abdullah al-Molhem said on the sidelines
of a conference in Dubai late on Wednesday. He did not reveal
the tenor or the terms of the loan.
Saudia is in competition with other state-backed regional
aviation giants such as Emirates and Qatar Airways,
who are aggressively expanding their fleets and global reach.
The carrier is conducting an initial public offer of shares
in its cargo unit this year, the second of six units including
catering, ground services, maintenance, airlines and flight
academy to be listed following Saudia's decision in 2006 to
privatise them.
"Our aim is to moderninse the fleet and expand international
operations," said al-Molhem.
The carrier has ordered 90 new jets from plane makers Boeing
and Airbus, of which 72 have been delivered so
far. The remaining will be delivered over the next three years.
It is also in talks with the manufacturers on a requirement
for a further 50 planes.
Saudi Arabia opened its domestic aviation market to
competition in 2012 as part of reforms aimed at improving
service levels and accessibility. Qatar Airways-owned Al Maha
Airlines and Saudi Gulf are expected to launch domestic
operations in Saudi Arabia this year.
($1 = 3.7503 Saudi riyals)
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Andrew Torchia)