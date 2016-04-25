DUBAI, April 25 National carrier Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) has appointed HSBC as the lead arranger for a 5 billion riyal ($1.3 billion) sukuk issue, its director general said on Monday.

The sukuk would be sold in the second half of the year, Saleh al-Jasser told reporters.

Jasser said last month that the sukuk offering would finance fleet expansion, with the carrier aiming to operate 200 aircraft by 2020.

