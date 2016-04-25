BRIEF-Prime Car Management plans 2.36 zloty/shr for FY 2016 dividend
* TO RECOMMEND FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 2.36 ZLOTY PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, April 25 National carrier Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) has appointed HSBC as the lead arranger for a 5 billion riyal ($1.3 billion) sukuk issue, its director general said on Monday.
The sukuk would be sold in the second half of the year, Saleh al-Jasser told reporters.
Jasser said last month that the sukuk offering would finance fleet expansion, with the carrier aiming to operate 200 aircraft by 2020.
($1 = 3.7498 riyals) (Reporting By Matt Smith; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)
NEW YORK, May 17 UBS's U.S. economists on Wednesday now expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to increase interest rates at its June and September policy meetings, earlier than their prior forecast on such moves at their July and December meetings.