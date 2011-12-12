JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia Dec 12 Saudi Arabia
plans to expand its capital's airport three-fold in size within
the next five years, a senior civil aviation official said on
Monday, as passenger traffic rises rapidly.
The Riyadh airport is one of 27 in the kingdom where traffic
has reached 30 million passengers annually and is expected to
double to 60 million over the next 10 years.
The Saudi government is planning multi-billion dollar
projects to expand its airports to meet this growth.
"Terminals will be rebuilt and expanded to ... three times
its current size," Ali al-Zahrani, director general for
corporate planning at the General Authority for Civil Aviation,
said about the Riyadh airport expansion.
"We developed a comprehensive master plan with a conceptual
design for the four terminals that will raise the capacity at
Riyadh airport from 12 million to 24 million," Zahrani told
Reuters on the sidelines of an event in Jeddah.
Zahrani said he could not give an estimate for the project
costs but said that it would either be government financed or
that it would issue sukuk, or Islamic bonds, to finance the
expansion.
"We expect the project to be done within the next five
years," he said.
Saudi Arabia is also planning a 27-billion riyal ($7.2
billion) airport in Jeddah, its second largest city, and plans
to launch sukuk within one or two months to help finance the
project, the head of the civil aviation body said in remarks
aired on Sunday.
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Firouz Sedarat)