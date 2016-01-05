(Adds details)
By Angus McDowall
RIYADH Jan 5 Foreign companies will be allowed
to invest in Saudi Arabian airports being privatised without the
need for local partners, the kingdom's aviation regulator said
on Tuesday.
Local investments in some airports will be capped at 25
percent to ensure foreign operators have a majority holding in
operating contracts, Faisal al-Sugair, vice-chairman of the
General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) told reporters in
Riyadh.
The kingdom plans to privatise its international and
domestic airports by 2020, GACA officials said at a news
conference. As part of the process, some would first be
"corporatised" -- restructured to operate like a company while
remaining state owned, the officials said.
"All international companies, operators, who are qualified,
can participate ... there is no requirement for a local partner,
that's up to the companies," Sugair said.
Riyadh's King Khaled International Airport will shift to a
corporate structure in the first quarter of 2016, Sugair said.
However, the airport's new Terminal 5 will be run as a
concession by Dublin Airport Authority before the rest of the
airport is itself privatised, he said.
An international operator will run a concession for the King
Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi's busiest
airport, Sugair said, adding that GACA is preparing a shortlist
of bidders.
Dammam's King Fahd International Airport will be
corporatised in the third quarter of 2017, before being
privatised, GACA officials said.
IFC is advising GACA on the privatisation of King Abdulaziz
International Airport, as well as the new Taif Airport, aimed
for pilgrims.
The regulator first announced privatisation plans, which
include air traffic control and information technology units, in
November.
