RIYADH Nov 27 Saudi's Alawwal Bank, formerly
known as Saudi Hollandi Bank until a rebranding this week, has
no plans to increase capital in the near future, Managing
Director Bernd van Linder told reporters at a press conference
on Sunday.
"We have increased our capital substantially by retaining
lots of our earnings over the last couple of years," he said.
"We're comfortable with the level of capital that we have
today."
Other banks in the Gulf have been seeking to up their
reserves to cope with new regulations for capital requirements
and bolster their positions after years of steady growth.
Alawwal launched a new corporate identity on Sunday in
branches across the country and on its electronic banking
channels.
Linder told reporters in Riyadh that the bank would place
greater emphasis on digital products as part of its new
identity.
