(Amends name in paragraph 1 to that of parent company, not
listed unit)
DUBAI, June 23 Two units of Saudi Arabia's Fawaz
Alhokair Group have signed sharia-compliant financing facilities
worth 4.6 billion riyals ($1.2 billion) to fund real estate
developments, a statement said on Sunday.
Arabian Centers Company Limited (ACCL) and Saudi FAS
completed deals worth 2.7 billion riyals and 1.9 billion riyals
respectively, according to a statement from law firm Latham &
Watkins, which advised the firms.
The transactions took almost a year to complete due to the
complex structures which have never been used in Saudi before,
Muhanad Awad, chief executive of FAS Capital, the financial and
investment arm of Alhokair, said in the statement.
Alinma Bank, Gulf International Bank,
National Commercial Bank, Samba Financial Group and
Saudi Hollandi Bank provided the ACCL facility, with
Alinma the sole financier of the Saudi FAS deal, the statement
added.
No details of the terms for the financing was provided.
King & Spalding was legal counsel to the banks.
($1 = 3.7503 Saudi riyals)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)