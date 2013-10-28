* Q2 profit 282.08 mln riyals vs 252.4 mln riyals a yr ago
-statement
* Firm's financial year starts on April 1
* Q2 turnover 1.57 bln riyals vs 1.38 bln riyals a yr ago
DUBAI, Oct 28 Saudi Arabian retailer Fawaz
Abdulaziz Alhokair posted an 11.8 percent rise in
second-quarter net profit on Monday that fell short of analysts'
forecasts despite increased sales from expansion of stores.
The firm made a net profit of 282.08 million riyals ($75.21
million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 252.4 million
riyals in the year-earlier period, according to a statement to
the Saudi bourse. Alhokair's financial year starts on April 1.
Five analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast the
company would make a quarterly profit of 299.9 million riyals.
Alhokair said the profit rise was due to an "increase of the
sales for the same stores and the successful opening of new
stores".
The company's second-quarter turnover was 1.57 billion
riyals, up 13.5 percent from 1.38 billion riyals in the
corresponding period of 2012.
In September, Alhokair said it would open nearly 250 stores
in its current financial year.
($1 = 3.7504 Saudi riyals)
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Dinesh Nair)