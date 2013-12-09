DUBAI Dec 9 Alkhabeer Capital, a Saudi
Arabia-based investment advisory firm, has bought a majority
stake in Dubai-based packaging products company Express Group,
Alkhabeer said on Monday.
Alkhabeer, in which conglomerate Saudi Binladin Group is a
top shareholder, did not disclose financial details of the deal
but said it was the firm's second private equity transaction in
the industrial sector in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Express Group, founded in 1990, is a manufacturer of
corrugated packaging products for industrial use and consumer
products and also makes a range of flexible packaging materials,
Alkhabeer said.
Jeddah-based Alkhabeer, which manages assets worth around
$500 million, plans to broaden its investments around the Gulf
and seek a listing on the Saudi stock exchange, a senior
executive said in April.
The company was founded in 2004 as an advisory firm and made
the transition to an investment firm in 2008 with a modest $10
million in assets under management. In 2008, it raised $217
million via a private placement with domestic investors.
(Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Mark Potter)