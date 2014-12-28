DUBAI Dec 28 Saudi Arabia's Almarai said on Sunday its board recommended a cash dividend of 1 riyal ($0.27) per share for 2014.

Almarai, the Gulf's largest dairy firm, paid an identical dividend on 2013 earnings, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The total value of the latest dividend would be 600 million riyals, the company said in a statement to the Saudi bourse. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; editing by John Stonestreet)