By David French
| DUBAI, July 24
DUBAI, July 24 Saudi Arabian dairy producer
Almarai Co has chosen four banks to arrange the sale
of a hybrid Islamic bond, or sukuk, banking sources said on
Wednesday, in what would be a first for the kingdom's debt
market.
The Gulf's largest dairy firm has mandated the investment
banking arm of Banque Saudi Fransi, BNP Paribas
, HSBC's Saudi Arabian unit and Standard
Chartered to arrange the transaction, two bankers said.
The offering, which is not imminent, is likely to be
denominated in Saudi riyals, although the company could opt to
issue in dollars instead, four bankers said, speaking on
condition of anonymity as the information is private.
A spokesman for Almarai was not reachable for comment.
"Both dollars and local currency are on the table," said a
Saudi-based banker who pitched for the deal but whose
institution was not selected.
Hybrid structures are rare in the Gulf region, although two
banks in the United Arab Emirates have tested markets with
hybrid sukuk since last year. Majid Al Futtaim, a UAE
conglomerate, met investors in May ahead of a possible corporate
hybrid bond but unfavourable market conditions stalled the sale.
Hybrids are usually accounted for as subordinated debt on a
firm's balance sheet, and contain some equity characteristics.
(Editing by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Louise Heavens)