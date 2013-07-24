* Almarai eyes hybrid sukuk, likely in local currency -
sources
* Picks Fransi, BNP, HSBC, StanChart as arrangers
* Would be first hybrid bond from Saudi, rare Gulf hybrid
* Almarai investing $4.2 bln over 5 yrs on expansion
(Adds CFO comment, background on expansion plans, Almarai's
earnings, share price)
By David French
DUBAI, July 24 Saudi Arabian dairy producer
Almarai Co has chosen four banks to arrange the sale
of a hybrid Islamic bond, or sukuk, banking sources said on
Wednesday, in what would be a first for the kingdom's debt
market.
The Gulf's largest dairy firm has mandated the investment
banking arm of Banque Saudi Fransi, BNP Paribas
, HSBC's Saudi Arabian unit and Standard
Chartered to arrange the transaction, two bankers said.
The offering, which is not imminent, is likely to be
denominated in Saudi riyals, although the company could opt to
issue in dollars instead, four bankers said, speaking on
condition of anonymity as the information is private.
A spokesman for Almarai was not reachable for comment.
"Both dollars and local currency are on the table," said a
Saudi-based banker who pitched for the deal but whose
institution was not selected.
Hybrid structures are rare in the Gulf region, although two
banks in the United Arab Emirates have tested markets with
hybrid sukuk since last year. Majid Al Futtaim, a UAE
conglomerate, met investors in May ahead of a possible corporate
hybrid bond but unfavourable market conditions stalled the sale.
Hybrids are usually accounted for as subordinated debt on a
firm's balance sheet, and contain some equity characteristics.
Almarai's Chief Financial Officer, Paul Louis Gay, told
reporters in May it could opt to issue a hybrid Islamic bond in
the next 12 months to help fund its ambitious growth plans, with
a target amount of around $500 million.
Almarai announced in May 2012 it was targeting 15.7 billion
riyals ($4.2 billion) of capital spending over five years to
fund its expansion.
This followed the acquisition in December 2011 of Argentine
farm operator Fondomonte to secure supplies of animal feed.
However, Gay said in May it was looking to raise the cash
from international investors, rather than the local debt market.
There are positive and negatives with both currency options,
the Saudi-based banker said.
The local debt market is extremely liquid and Almarai could
achieve better pricing because of the guaranteed high demand.
Although, international investors would be more comfortable with
the hybrid structure, given that such deals have been sold by
corporates in other parts of the world.
Traditionally, Saudi companies have relied on bank loans and
retained earnings to finance their expansion. But many are now
diversifying their financing requirements into the bond market.
Almarai was last in the market in March with a 1.3 billion
riyals Islamic bond - its second local currency sukuk.
Earlier this month, Almarai posted a 4.9 percent
year-on-year rise in second-quarter net profit on the back of
growth in its core business. The 398.2-million-riyal figure
narrowly missed the average forecast of nine analysts.
Its shares have gained 16.9 percent year-to-date and are
trading at their highest level since February 2006. The stock
offers a diversification play away from the Kingdom's
dominant banking and real estate sectors. ($1 = 3.7505 Saudi
riyals)
(Editing by Dinesh Nair and Louise Heavens)