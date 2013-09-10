DUBAI, Sept 10 Saudi Arabia's Almarai
has received shareholder approval to increase its capital by 50
percent to 6 billion Saudi riyals ($1.60 billion), the dairy
firm said in a statement on Tuesday.
The company will increase the number shares to 600 million
from 400 million by issuing one bonus share for every two
outstanding shares. Each share has a nominal value of 10 riyals.
The capital increase will support Almarai's 15.7 billion
riyals five-year capital funding programme, according to a
statement to the Saudi bourse.
Almarai last week mandated four banks to arrange the sale of
a 1.7 billion riyals Islamic hybrid bond, or sukuk.
($1 = 3.7505 Saudi riyals)
