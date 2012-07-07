GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil rebounds but jitters keep Treasury yields, dollar down
* Sterling mostly flat before UK election (Adds Wall Street close; updates throughout)
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, July 7 Saudi Arabian dairy and food producer Almarai Co posted an 8.7 percent year-on-year rise in its second quarter net profit, the firm said in a bourse statement on Saturday.
Almarai made 379.5 million riyals ($101.2 million) in the three months ending June 30, compared with 349.3 million riyals in the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif)
NEW YORK, June 6 A group representing U.S. sugar producers said it is concerned that the U.S. and Mexican sugar pact agreed on Tuesday contains a loophole that will take power away from the U.S. government and could be exploited.