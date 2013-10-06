DUBAI Oct 6 Saudi Arabia's Almarai reported a 5.7 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Sunday, missing analysts' estimates despite what the company described as "the strong performance of core dairy and juice categories".

The dairy producer made a net profit of 475.6 million riyals for the three months to Sept. 30, up from 450 million riyals in the year earlier period, according to a statement to the Saudi bourse.

Analyst polled by Reuters on average forecast Almarai would make a quarterly profit of 483.3 million riyals ($128.87 million). ($1 = 3.7501 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Olzhas Auyezov)