DUBAI Jan 19 Saudi Arabia's Almarai,
the Gulf's biggest dairy company, reported a marginal rise in
fourth-quarter net profit on Sunday, in line with analyst
forecasts.
Net earnings in the three months to Dec 31 were 373.3
million riyals ($99.5 million), 1.2 percent higher than the 369
million riyals posted in the same period a year earlier, it said
in a bourse statement.
Eight analysts polled by Reuters had forecast Almarai would
have net profit of 367.8 million riyals in the quarter.
Profit for the full-year 2013 was up 4.3 percent on the
previous year at 1.5 billion riyals.
($1 = 3.7505 Saudi riyals)
