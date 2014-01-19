* Q4 net profit 373.3 mln riyals vs 369 mln riyals yr-ago - statement

* Earnings boosted by 13.7 pct hike in sales

* But lack of recurring one-off gain trims profit growth

* 2013 net profit 1.5 bln riyals, up 4.3 pct on 2012 (Adds detail, context)

DUBAI, Jan 19 Saudi Arabia's Almarai, the Gulf's biggest dairy company, reported a marginal rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Sunday, in line with analyst forecasts, as higher sales were offset by the non-recurrence of a one-off gain.

Net earnings in the three months to Dec. 31 were 373.3 million riyals ($99.5 million), 1.2 percent higher than the 369 million riyals posted in the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.

Eight analysts polled by Reuters had forecast Almarai would have net profit of 367.8 million riyals in the quarter.

Almarai's performance in the fourth quarter was boosted by a 13.7 percent advance in sales year-on-year, with its dairy and juices, poultry and bakery businesses posting strong growth, the company said.

However, its profit increase was tempered by the fact it had posted a one-off gain of 47.2 million riyals in the fourth quarter of 2012 from a land sale.

Profit for the full-year 2013 was up 4.3 percent on the previous year at 1.5 billion riyals.

On an annual basis, the benefit to earnings of a 13.5 percent increase in sales was offset by "increasing depreciation and funding costs as a result of the investment program," the statement added.

Almarai said last month that its board was recommending a 1 riyal per share cash dividend for 2013, down from the 1.25 riyals per share paid out for the previous year. ($1 = 3.7505 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)