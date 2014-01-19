* Q4 net profit 373.3 mln riyals vs 369 mln riyals yr-ago -
DUBAI, Jan 19 Saudi Arabia's Almarai,
the Gulf's biggest dairy company, reported a marginal rise in
fourth-quarter net profit on Sunday, in line with analyst
forecasts, as higher sales were offset by the non-recurrence of
a one-off gain.
Net earnings in the three months to Dec. 31 were 373.3
million riyals ($99.5 million), 1.2 percent higher than the 369
million riyals posted in the same period a year earlier, it said
in a bourse statement.
Eight analysts polled by Reuters had forecast Almarai would
have net profit of 367.8 million riyals in the quarter.
Almarai's performance in the fourth quarter was boosted by a
13.7 percent advance in sales year-on-year, with its dairy and
juices, poultry and bakery businesses posting strong growth, the
company said.
However, its profit increase was tempered by the fact it had
posted a one-off gain of 47.2 million riyals in the fourth
quarter of 2012 from a land sale.
Profit for the full-year 2013 was up 4.3 percent on the
previous year at 1.5 billion riyals.
On an annual basis, the benefit to earnings of a 13.5
percent increase in sales was offset by "increasing depreciation
and funding costs as a result of the investment program," the
statement added.
Almarai said last month that its board was recommending a 1
riyal per share cash dividend for 2013, down from the 1.25
riyals per share paid out for the previous year.
($1 = 3.7505 Saudi riyals)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)